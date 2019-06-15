Other States

West Bengal doctors strike: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew joins protesters

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and children of two top Trinamool Congress leaders are among the protesting doctors in West Bengal. Abesh Banerjee, son of Ms. Banerjee’s brother Kartick, and a doctor at KPC Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was at the protest in his college on Thursday and Friday. Kolkata Mayor and State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim’s daughter Shabba, also a doctor, criticised the State government on social media for its inaction in the matter.

Related Topics Other States
West Bengal
strike
