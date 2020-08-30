West Bengal COVID-19 infections rise to 1.56 lakh

West Bengal on Saturday registered 3,012 cases of COVID-19 infection taking the total to 1,56,766.
The State recorded 53 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total to 3,126. With more discharges than the number of infections, the discharge rate has increased to 81.42%. The active cases remained at 25,996. Of the 53 deaths, 12 were recorded in Kolkata, eight in the North 24 Parganas and seven in Howrah. Kolkata recorded 470 infections and the North 24 Parganas 463.
With the announcement of Unlock 4 by the Ministry of Home Affairs where the Centre’s consent is required for imposing a complete lockdown across the State, questions are being raised on the three such days in September.
The government has announced total lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. The Trinamool Congress leadership said the Centre is imposing its rules on the State without any consultation. Party MP Santanu Sen said the COVID-19 situation is not similar to other States so the Centre should have taken the State into confidence before announcing such measures.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath