West Bengal COVID-19 infections rise to 1.56 lakh

More discharges recorded than the number of new cases.

West Bengal on Saturday registered 3,012 cases of COVID-19 infection taking the total to 1,56,766.

The State recorded 53 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total to 3,126. With more discharges than the number of infections, the discharge rate has increased to 81.42%. The active cases remained at 25,996. Of the 53 deaths, 12 were recorded in Kolkata, eight in the North 24 Parganas and seven in Howrah. Kolkata recorded 470 infections and the North 24 Parganas 463.

With the announcement of Unlock 4 by the Ministry of Home Affairs where the Centre’s consent is required for imposing a complete lockdown across the State, questions are being raised on the three such days in September.

The government has announced total lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. The Trinamool Congress leadership said the Centre is imposing its rules on the State without any consultation. Party MP Santanu Sen said the COVID-19 situation is not similar to other States so the Centre should have taken the State into confidence before announcing such measures.