West Bengal COVID-19 infections cross 2 lakh, death toll 4,000

Discharge rate is 86.40% and the number of active infections remains at 23,624

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3,215 cases of COVID-19 infections taking the total cases to 2,02,708.

The State also recorded 58 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 3,945. Kolkata recorded 12 deaths taking its toll to 1,473. The adjoining North 24 Parganas district, the second-worst affected district, recorded 13 taking the district’s toll to 889. Kolkata recorded 541 cases and the North 24 Parganas 527. Both Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas have recorded more than 40,000 cases. The number of infections in Kolkata is 46,588 and in the North 24 Parganas 41,594.

Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry

One lakh infections in only 23 days

With the cases crossing two lakhs on Sunday, the State added one lakh infections in the past 23 days. On August 21, the number had crossed one lakh. The first case was reported on March 17. While it took more than five months for the number to reach one lakh, the State added the next one lakh in only 23 days.

The discharge rate is 86.40% and the number of active infections remained at 23,624. The State tested about 47,318 samples in the past 24 hours taking the samples tested to 24.70 lakh.