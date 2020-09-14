West Bengal COVID-19 infections cross 2 lakh, death toll 4,000

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3,215 cases of COVID-19 infections taking the total cases to 2,02,708.
The State also recorded 58 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 3,945. Kolkata recorded 12 deaths taking its toll to 1,473. The adjoining North 24 Parganas district, the second-worst affected district, recorded 13 taking the district’s toll to 889. Kolkata recorded 541 cases and the North 24 Parganas 527. Both Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas have recorded more than 40,000 cases. The number of infections in Kolkata is 46,588 and in the North 24 Parganas 41,594.
Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry
One lakh infections in only 23 days
With the cases crossing two lakhs on Sunday, the State added one lakh infections in the past 23 days. On August 21, the number had crossed one lakh. The first case was reported on March 17. While it took more than five months for the number to reach one lakh, the State added the next one lakh in only 23 days.
The discharge rate is 86.40% and the number of active infections remained at 23,624. The State tested about 47,318 samples in the past 24 hours taking the samples tested to 24.70 lakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath