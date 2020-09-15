West Bengal COVID-19 deaths cross 4,000

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,211 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,05,919. The State recorded 58 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities to 4,003. Of the 58 deaths, 16 deaths were recorded in Kolkata taking the total deaths in the city to 1,489. North 24 Parganas recorded 10 deaths taking the fatalities to 899.

Kolkata reported 553 COVID-19 cases, taking the case tally to 47,141. North 24 Parganas recorded 559 cases taking the tally to 42,153. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in that nearly 86% of those who died had deaths due to COVID-19 the patients were suffering from co-morbidities. As per the health department in 85.8 % deaths which is about 3434 the number the patients were suffering from co-morbidities.