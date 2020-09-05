West Bengal COVID-19 cases touch 1.75 lakh

West Bengal on Friday recorded 2,978 cases of infection in the past 24 hours taking the total number of 1,74,659. The State recorded 58 deaths in the past 24 hours taking total number of deaths to 3452. Of the 58 deaths in the past 24 hours Kolkata recorded 17 deaths taking total deaths in the city to 1,350.
North 24 Parganas recorded 14 deaths in the past 24 hours taking total deaths to 783. Kolkata recorded 422 new infections in the past 24 hours taking the number of total infections in the city to 41,995. North 24 Parganas recorded 572 cases of new infections in the past 24 hours taking total infections to 36,562.
With more number of patients discharged than the number of those infected the discharge rate in the State increased to 84.48%. Active cases in the State dropped to 23,654.
The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours was 45,620 which takes the total samples tested to 20.66 lakhs. Of the total deaths in the state2983(86.4%) of the deceased were suffering from co-morbidities and remaining 469 which is 13.6 % had no co-morbidities.
