West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says the legacy of the country is unity in diversity

Kolkata:

05 August 2020 14:57 IST

The Trinamool Congress chairperson also spoke of fraternity among all religions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the legacy of the country is unity in diversity and that “we must preserve this to our last breath”.

Ms. Banerjee’s remarks on social media came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!,” Ms. Banerjee said on Wednesday. The Trinamool Congress chairperson also spoke of fraternity among all religions.

“Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan (Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian, all are brothers. My India is Great),” she added.

The Chief Minister, however, did not refer to the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya. The Trinamool Congress leadership has remained silent on the Supreme Court order on the construction of the temple and the related developments.

The West Bengal government is observing a total lockdown during the day to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The State Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has called for revoking the lockdown in view of the ceremony in Ayodhya.