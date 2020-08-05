West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says the legacy of the country is unity in diversity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the legacy of the country is unity in diversity and that “we must preserve this to our last breath”.
Ms. Banerjee’s remarks on social media came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
“Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!,” Ms. Banerjee said on Wednesday. The Trinamool Congress chairperson also spoke of fraternity among all religions.
“Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan (Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian, all are brothers. My India is Great),” she added.
The Chief Minister, however, did not refer to the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya. The Trinamool Congress leadership has remained silent on the Supreme Court order on the construction of the temple and the related developments.
The West Bengal government is observing a total lockdown during the day to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The State Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has called for revoking the lockdown in view of the ceremony in Ayodhya.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath