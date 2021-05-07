West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM for increased oxygen allocation

KOLKATA

07 May 2021 21:06 IST

She says daily supply of MO produced in West Bengal to other States has been increased from 230 MT to 360 MT

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday about diversion of medical oxygen from the State and urging that its allocation to the State be reviewed.

Ms. Banerjee pointed out that the daily supply of medical oxygen produced in West Bengal to other States had been increased from 230 MT to 360 MT, while keeping the allotment for West Bengal constant at 308 MT.

“Considering the critical situation, I would request you to kindly have the allocation of MO reviewed and instructions issued for an immediate allocation of at least 550 MT per day of MO, preferably out of the total production of MO in West Bengal,” she said in the letter.

The Chief Minister said the production of medical oxygen in the State was around 560 MT. The State’s Chief Secretary had already taken up with Union Health Secretary and other officials on numerous occasions earlier the issue of urgent allocation of 550 MT per day for West Bengal.

“Any allocation less than the requested amount will not only adversely affect the supply of MO, but may also result in loss of lives...,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in her earlier letter on May 5, 2021, she had mentioned that the consumption of MO was increasing rapidly due to the increase in COVID-19 positive cases. “It has gone up to 470 MT per day in the last 24 hours and is expected to increase to 55O MT in the next seven to eight days,” she said.

West Bengal is among the States seeing an increase in daily infections and deaths. On May 6, the State recorded 18,431 fresh cases and 117 deaths. The number of active cases was over 1,22,774 on May 6. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas are the worst affected areas, accounting for the bulk of the infections and deaths.

Universal vaccination

In another development, the Trinamool Congress leadership said the State government has approached Supreme Court for universal vaccination. “Bengal Goes To Supreme Court Pleading for Universal Free Vaccination. Proud to be the first in a battle for what is due to every Indian,” TMC MP Mahua Moitra said on social media.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised the demand for universal free vaccination on a number of occasions.