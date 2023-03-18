ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes over Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum organisation

March 18, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - Kolkata

Senior party leader and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said on March 17 that the decision was taken during the party's meeting at Ms. Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: ANI

With the panchayat elections due in a month's time, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has decided to take charge of the party's affairs in Birbhum district in the absence of arrested leader Anubrata Mondal, a senior member of the party said.

Senior party leader and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said on March 17 that the decision was taken during the party's meeting at Ms. Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

"Our party chief will be looking after the party affairs in Birbhum district. Aroop Biswas, who has been looking after party affairs in Purba Bardhaman and Darjeeling has been asked to take care of Nadia district. Firhad Hakim will look after affairs in Howrah and Hooghly districts," Mr. Bandyopadhyay told reporters after the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Malay Ghatak will look after the districts of Bankura, Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman while Tapas Roy would be the custodian of Dakshin Dinajpur district,” he added.

Party sources said that senior leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury, besides Sabina Yeasmin was asked to look after the districts of Uttar Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad districts.

Party strongman Mondal, who is still the Birbhum president, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling.

Asked whether the leaders will be working as party observers, the TMC MP said, "No one has been named as an observer by the party. Each of these leaders will look after the party affairs in the districts that have been allotted to them."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US