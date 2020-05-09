Other States

West Bengal cleared 10 trains for migrant workers, says Railways

Police officers make announcements as a train carrying migrant workers, who were stranded in Rajasthan due to a lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to their home state of West Bengal, arrives at a railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 5, 2020.

Police officers make announcements as a train carrying migrant workers, who were stranded in Rajasthan due to a lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to their home state of West Bengal, arrives at a railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Injustice to stranded workers if permission is denied, Amit Sah tells Mamata

The Railways, which has so far run more than 300 Shramik specials, on Saturday said the West Bengal government had given approval to run 10 such trains to ferry migrants.

In a tweet on Friday evening, the Railways said it had run over 300 specials for States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. However, for West Bengal, it had received approval only for two — one from Ajmer Sharif (in Rajasthan) and the other from Ernakulam (in Kerala).

It said after the request by Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal had approved two trains each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, three from Karnataka and one from Telangana “which are being arranged”.

Mr. Shah had earlier in the day sent a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the State government was not allowing the trains and it was “injustice” to the stranded workers.

Also read: Bengal arranging special trains to bring back 30,000 stranded people: Official

The Railway Ministry said West Bengal “has not approved any train from Maharashtra, while there is a requirement of 16 trains to West Bengal and presently six requests are pending for which approval is still awaited from West Bengal”. A Railways spokesperson said it has so far run about 302 such trains, ferrying about 3.4 lakh passengers.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 10:57:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/west-bengal-cleared-10-trains-for-migrant-workers-says-railways/article31546571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY