West Bengal Class X, XII exams postponed to June

Class X and XII State board examinations in West Bengal have been postponed to June 2021. Usually, the examinations are held in February –March. There is no announcement of when school classes will resume.

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the government had made it clear that the examinations could not be held in the present circumstances. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination that conducts Class X (Madhyamik Pariksha) exams and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, which conducts the Class XII exams, have agreed to conduct the examinations in June.

Usually, over 10 lakh students appear in Class X exams and over six lakh in Class XII exams. Besides COVID-19, Assembly polls scheduled in 2021 is considered to be another reason for postponing the exams to June. The next government is likely to be formed by May-end.

Cash instead of tablets

In another important development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that instead of giving tablets, which was promised to all Class XI and Class XII students, the government would give ₹10,000 cash. “ It is not possible to arrange so many tablets in such a short time. At best we can arrange one to one and a half lakh tabs. Therefore, we have decided to give ₹10,000 cash to students. They can buy tabs or smart phones,” she stated.

Earlier this month, Ms. Banerjee announced giving tablets to 9.5 lakh Class XI and Class XII students in the State-run and State-aided schools.

The decision to transfer cash to students has been criticised by political parties. The Opposition described it as an “attempt to win voters by giving cash” before the Assembly polls.