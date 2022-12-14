  1. EPaper
West Bengal CID to probe into death of Bogtui violence accused in CBI custody

Sheikh, a prime accused in Bogtui violence, was found dead in the washroom of the CBI’s camp office set up in a guest house.

December 14, 2022 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The West Bengal CID has been ordered to probe into the death of Bogtui violence-accused Lalan Sheikh in CBI custody in Birbhum district,” an official said.

Sheikh, a prime accused in Bogtui violence, was found dead on Monday in the washroom of the Central agency’s camp office set up in a guest house, with CBI officials claiming that he committed suicide.

Bogtui killings | Family of prime accused demonstrate outside temporary CBI office, day after his death

Sheikh’s wife Reshma Bibi on December 13 filed a complaint at Rampurhat Police Station, alleging that CBI officials had threatened to kill her husband during their visit to Bogtui village as part of the investigation process.

The Central agency, however, rejected the allegations as "baseless". The Birbhum district police had already started a probe into the custodial death of the accused person in the Bogtui massacre.

At least 10 people were killed in arson and violence that followed the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21 this year. The CBI is investigating the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

