West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee begins all-faith harmony rally in Kolkata

The TMC chief, accompanied by religious leaders of various faiths and party leaders, began the 'Sanghati March' from Hazra More in Kolkata.

January 22, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 22 began the all-faith harmony rally in the metropolis, aligning with the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Clad in her trademark white and blue bordered cotton sari with a shawl wrapped around her neck, Banerjee was seen greeting people and onlookers on both sides of the road with folded hands.

  

Ms. Banerjee began the rally after offering puja and prayers at the iconic Kalighat temple in the city.

Ms. Banerjee, who had earlier criticised the BJP over the Ram temple event as a "gimmick show before the Lok Sabha polls", is leading the rally from Hazra More, during which she will visit various places of worship representing different religions, including mosques, churches, and gurdwaras.

The rally is slated to culminate at the Park Circus Maidan with a mega gathering.

