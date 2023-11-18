HamberMenu
West Bengal Cabinet approves home guard jobs for relatives of rural poll violence victims

"The Cabinet on November 17 approved the proposal of providing the job of a home guard for one family member of each of the deceased," an official said.

November 18, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Supporters protest against the killing of an independent candidate during panchayat polls, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, in West Bengal. File

Supporters protest against the killing of an independent candidate during panchayat polls, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, in West Bengal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“The West Bengal Cabinet has given its approval to the proposal of providing jobs to family members of those killed in political clashes during the panchayat polls held in July,” an official said.

"The Cabinet on November 17 approved the proposal of providing the job of a home guard for one family member of each of the deceased," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in July announced that employment would be given to one family member of each of the 19 killed in the political clashes.

The State government has already extended financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the family members of the victims.

