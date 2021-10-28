West Bengal bypolls present an opportunity for BJP to arrest its decline

With 213 seats in its bag, the second round of bypolls will not have much political significance for TMC

The scheduled bypolls to four West Bengal Assembly constituencies on October 30 will be a litmus test for the Opposition parties, particularly the BJP that suffered a setback in the last Assembly polls.

With 213 seats in its bag, the second round of bypolls will not have much political significance for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). But for the BJP, it will be a chance to get back some political ground. In the three bypolls held on September 30, the TMC won all, including Bhabanipur that was bagged by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Other than these electoral victories, five elected representatives of the BJP have switched over to the TMC camp in the past five months.

Of the four seats going to the polls, Shantipur in Nadia and Dinhata in Coochbehar were won by the BJP in this year Assembly polls. Nisith Pramanik, BJP MP from Coocbehar, won Dinhata by a margin of just 57 votes and MP Jagannath Sarkar secured Shantipur by a margin of 15,878 votes. However, both did not take oath as MLAs as directed by the party leadership. This caused the bypolls.

The Gosaba and Khardah seats are going to polls owing to the death of winning TMC candidates. Both Kajal Sinha, who won Khardah with a margin of 28,140 votes, and Jayanta Naskar, who won Gosaba with a margin of 23,709 votes, died due to COVID-19 related complications.

Over the past few years, the State’s ruling party has done well in almost all the bypolls.

Ms. Banerjee has stayed away from campaigning in the four constituencies, leaving it to party’s general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. Mr. Banerjee in his campaign has targeted the BJP for “thrusting bypolls on two seats” and assuring the voters that the TMC was a “tried and tested” party and its leaders would always be available to people.

Bangladesh communal violence

During the campaign for the bypolls, the State BJP leadership raised the issue of recent communal violence in Bangladesh. Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari has on several occasions said the incidents on the other side of the border would have an impact on the coming bypolls. Shantipur and Dinhata are located close to the international border and the BJP leadership is hoping to derive mileage from the communal unrest across the border. Mr. Banerjee responded to these charges by saying the BJP was trying to polarise the voters. He also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Bangladesh.

Though both the BJP and the TMC have sparred on the issue of violence in the neighbouring country, a section of political observers feels it will not have any impact on the bypolls. “It is true that people across sections of society participated in the rallies in West Bengal to protest against violence in Bangladesh but the phenomenon is not likely to have any major impact on the coming bypolls, which will be fought on local issues ,” political observer and psephologist Biswanath Chakraborty said.

For the BJP leadership that also appears to be a divided house on various issues, the bypolls provide an opportunity to present a united front. Its newly elected State president, Sukanta Majumdar, has tried to accommodate leaders of all stature giving them different opportunities for the bypolls.

The TMC has fielded Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay from Khardah in North 24 Parganas. He resigned from the Bhabanipur seat, from where he contested and won in the latest Assembly polls, to make way for Ms. Banerjee. Another veteran leader, Udayan Guha, is contesting from Dinhata on the TMC ticket. The other two candidates of the party are Brajakishore Goswami from Shantipur and Subrata Mondal from Gosaba.

The BJP has put its faith in its committed cadres and fielded Ashok Mandal from Dinhata, Joy Saha from Khardah, Palash Raha from Gosaba and Niranjan Biswas from Shantipur. The Congress has fielded a candidate from Shantipur and Communist Party of India (Marxist) from Khardah. The counting of votes will be held on November 2.