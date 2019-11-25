Other States

West Bengal by-polls | 13.81 pc votes recorded till 9 a.m.

About 13.81 per cent of over seven lakh voters on November 25 exercised their franchise in the by-polls to three Assembly seats in West Bengal in the first two hours, an EC official said.

Amidst tight security, people stood in long queues before polling booths under Kharagpur Sadar, Kaliaganj and Karimpur constituencies since morning to cast their votes.

Over seven lakh people will decide the fate of 18 candidates in the three constituencies.

Two of the three Assembly constituencies - Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur - fell vacant post general election as the sitting MLAs contested and won Lok Sabha seats.

By-polls were necessitated in Kaliaganj following the death of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy.

The results will be declared on November 28.

Related Topics Other States
West Bengal
