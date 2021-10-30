West Bengal by-poll peaceful, 12% votes cast till 9 am

Kolkata:

30 October 2021 11:47 IST

The EC has sought a report on the heated exchange of words between BJP and TMC workers in one of the constituencies

Peaceful polling is on in four assembly seats in West Bengal where by-poll is being held on October 30 and about 12% of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours, an Election Commission official said.

Polling began at 7 am and till 9 am, Dinhata registered 11.12% turnout, Shantipur 15.4%, Khardah 11.4% and Gosaba (SC) 10.37%, the official said.

"Polling is absolutely peaceful and there is not a single incident of any problem anywhere in the four constituencies. Polling is taking place very smoothly," he told PTI.

The EC has, however, sought a report on the heated exchange of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Khardah constituency in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

There were complaints of similar incidents from Shantipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, the EC official said.

"Most of these incidents took place outside the booths or polling stations. There is an adequate number of central forces as well as state police who are handling the situation with utmost precision. We are, however, keeping a close watch on everything," he said.

The EC has deployed 27 companies of central armed forces in Dinhata, 22 in Santipur, 20 in Khardah and 23 in Gosaba, an official said.