Other States

West Bengal by-poll peaceful, 12% votes cast till 9 am

Female voters show their identity cards as they stand in a queue to cast their vote during Santipur by-polls, at a polling station in Nadia, October 30, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

Peaceful polling is on in four assembly seats in West Bengal where by-poll is being held on October 30 and about 12% of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours, an Election Commission official said.

Polling began at 7 am and till 9 am, Dinhata registered 11.12% turnout, Shantipur 15.4%, Khardah 11.4% and Gosaba (SC) 10.37%, the official said.

"Polling is absolutely peaceful and there is not a single incident of any problem anywhere in the four constituencies. Polling is taking place very smoothly," he told PTI.

The EC has, however, sought a report on the heated exchange of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Khardah constituency in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

There were complaints of similar incidents from Shantipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, the EC official said.

"Most of these incidents took place outside the booths or polling stations. There is an adequate number of central forces as well as state police who are handling the situation with utmost precision. We are, however, keeping a close watch on everything," he said.

The EC has deployed 27 companies of central armed forces in Dinhata, 22 in Santipur, 20 in Khardah and 23 in Gosaba, an official said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 11:48:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/west-bengal-by-poll-peaceful-12-votes-cast-till-9-am/article37246691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY