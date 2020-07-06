West Bengal: BJP MP alleges attack by TMC supporters

BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that his vehicle was damaged by Trinamool Congress supporters when he had gone for a meeting in Halishahar on Sunday, a charged denied by the State’s ruling party.

“I had gone for a meeting there but as soon as I joined it, supporters of TMC started throwing bricks at my vehicle,” Mr. Singh told media persons.

Denying the claim, local TMC leader Subodh Adhikari said it was the BJP MP who instigated the attack.

He alleged that BJP workers damaged the TMC office at Halishahar and also injured two party supporters.

District police officials did not give any statement on the incident.