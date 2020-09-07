West Bengal BJP chief threatens to beat up TMC workers with shoes

Kolkata

07 September 2020 02:35 IST

Dilip Ghosh has lost his mind, says TMC in retort

Political contest between the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress touched a new low in West Bengal on Sunday when the State's BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that workers of ruling party will be beaten up on road intersections when then the BJP assumes power in the State.

The Trinamool Congress retorted by saying that Mr. Ghosh has lost his mind and some party leaders dared the BJP president to put his words into action.

“We will beat them up with shoes, strip them on the road crossings and beat them. Didn’t I tell you that in 2019 TMC will be reduced to half,” Mr. Ghosh said at a public gathering exhorted his party supporters at a public rally in North 24 Parganas district.

“Unishe half, Ekuse saaf (half in 2019, gone in 2021)” has been the slogan of BJP referring to the party success in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and claims that TMC will be defeated in 20121.

Mr. Ghosh who is known for making outrageous comments in public accused the TMC leaders of “looting people's money”.

“Some police personnel are working at the behest of the ruling party. I am noting everything in my diary. Those unleashing violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 State polls,” he added. Mr. Ghosh also added that nearly 100 supporters of BJP have been killed in political violence in the State at the hands of Trinamool Congress.

The Trinamool Congress leadership took strong exception to the remarks by the BJP president. State;s Minister Arup Roy said that Mr. Ghosh is not in the right frame of mind while TMC M P Kalyan Bandopadhyay dared Ghosh to thrash him with shoes. He also called the BJP MP “uneducated and uncultured”.

“If he has the guts, let him beat me first with shoes, I challenge him,” Mr. Banerjee, a well known advocate Lok Sabha MP from Serampore said.