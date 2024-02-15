West Bengal BJP chief hospitalised after scuffle with police

February 15, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - KOLKATA

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar was on Wednesday hospitalised after a scuffle with the police en route to Sandeshkhali village. Mr. Majumdar was stopped by police from visiting Sandeshkhali at Taki in North 24 Parganas district.

When the scuffle with the police ensued, the BJP leader climbed on top of the roof of a vehicle. He fell down allegedly in a scuffle and turned unconscious. Mr. Majumdar was taken to a State-run hospital in Basirhat and later to a health facility Kolkata.

The BJP leaders present with Mr. Majumdar said that the party leader was attacked. The State BJP president was trying to reach Sandeshkhali for the past two days. On Tuesday evening, Mr. Majumdar was detained with other BJP leaders at Taki, about 35 km from Sandeshkhali.

Since Wednesday morning, a huge police contingent, equipped with riot gear, were deployed outside the lodge where BJP leaders were put up.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Mr. Majumdar got injured during the lathi charge by police, “who are applying brute force to stop BJP karyakartas from reaching Sandeshkhali”.

“Shocking and unfortunate.@BJP4Bengal State President; Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has been injured during the lathi charge by Police, who are applying brute force to stop BJP Karyakartas from reaching Sandeshkhali,” he said.

“Dr. Majumdar is also an Hon’ble Member of the Parliament. Mamata Police should hang their heads in shame for manhandling him. I condemn this outrageous misuse of power. I would like to assure everyone that the fight would go on, till the time the last BJP Karyakarta is breathing,” Mr. Adhikari said.

Prohibitory order

Meanwhile, after the Calcutta High Court set aside the State administration’s decision to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Sandeshkhali, the district administration issued a fresh notification imposing prohibitory orders in certain pockets of the block with containment zones.

During the day, members of Save Democracy Forum, a civil rights group, were prevented from going to Sandeshkhali. Governor of West Bengal C.V. Ananda Bose, who is in Delhi to submit a report on the issue to the Home Ministry, has decided to return to Kolkata. Mr. Bose had visited Sandeshkhali on Monday and women of the area had come to him claiming allegations of sexual assault and demanded action against Trinamool leaders of Sandeshkhali, including Sheikh Shahjahan.

The Trinamool leadership said that the entire campaign of the Opposition is based on lies. “The entire campaign of the Opposition is based on lies. Even if people believe that the women of Sandeshkhali did not speak because of fear, what stopped CPI(M) and BJP leaders from making these allegations earlier,” said Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool spokesperson .

The party leadership has started reaching out to the people of the region and the Trinamool is likely to hold a rally in the region. More than a dozen persons, including CPI(M) leader Nirapada Sardar, BJP leader Vikas Singh and Trinamool leader Uttam Sardar have been arrested in connection with the recent developments.