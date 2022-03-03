West Bengal Assembly to convene on March 7 at 2 p.m.

State govt. accepts Cabinet recommendation

After several communications and series of meeting between Raj Bhawan and the West Bengal government, the issue of summoning off West Bengal Legislative Assembly for the Budget Session has been sorted out.

On Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accepted State Cabinet decision to summon the State Assembly on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 p.m.

“WB Guv: Summoning WBLA. Invoking Article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Feb 28 Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 PM. Chief Secretary has assured of effecting constitutional compliance of all pending issues not later than 15 days,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted. The Governor’s response came after a meeting with State’s Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had with a pinch of sarcasm invited journalists to attend the Assembly session at 2 a.m. on March 7, which would have been the case had the Governor not accepted the recommendation of the State Cabinet on February 28. The earlier Cabinet recommendation sent to the Governor on February 21 had a typographical error where instead of urging him to summon the House on March 7 at 2 p.m., the note referred to 2 a.m. on March 7.

On Tuesday also the Chief Secretary had called on the Governor in connection with summoning the Assembly but the Governor had said that Mr. Dwivedi has been directed to respond in writing to the issues flagged by him. The Governor said that he had observed “transgression on rules of business” in the Cabinet recommendation sent to him on February 28.

The developments on Thursday indicate that the issues resuming the Budget Session of the State Assembly has been sorted out. For the past several months the relations between the Governor and the State’s Trinamool Congress government has been far from being cordial and differences have come out in public domain.