West Bengal Assembly elections | Disgruntled leaders keep TMC on tenterhooks

A number of Trinamool Congress heavyweights, including Suvendu Adhikari, had joined the BJP last month.

Speculation is rife over the political future of a number of Trinamool Congress leaders, including MP Satabadi Roy who over the past few days has made her differences with the party public.

On Friday, Ms. Roy told media persons that she would be visiting Delhi on Saturday, and gave ample hints that she would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A number of Trinamool Congress leaders tried to reach out to the two-time Birbhum MP. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh rushed to meet Ms. Roy. Later in the evening, Ms. Roy met Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at his office in the city. According to reports, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Mukul Roy also called the MP during the day. Ms. Roy, a popular Bengali film actress, said she had not taken a final call yet.

Another Trinamool Congress leader and Minister Rajiv Banerjee, who has also had disagreements with the party, told sources close to him that he would make a major announcement on Saturday.

Former Indian football captain and the party’s MP from Howrah Prasun Banerjee has also expressed his displeasure with the party. “Never has the party been in such a situation. I don’t know what to do. We cannot work in this scenario,” Mr. Banerjee has said.

The BJP leadership has welcomed all the dissident Trinamool Congress leaders to join the party. The Trinamool Congress is fighting hard to keep its house in order and making desperate attempts to placate the disgruntled leaders.

A number of Trinamool Congress heavyweights, including Suvendu Adhikari, had joined the BJP last month.