West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee barred from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign rally for State Assembly polls, in Nadia, Monday, April 12, 2021. File,   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission on Monday barred West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

"Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the State(s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force," the order said.

It said that the "commission also imposes a ban of 24 hours on Ms. Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8.00 p.m. of April 12 till 8.00 p.m. of April 13".

Assembly elections in West Bengal began on March 27 and four of the eight phases of the polls have been completed.

