West Bengal Assembly bypolls: Over 75% polling recorded

Vice President of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the party’s candidate for the Karimpur Assembly seat Joy Prakash Majumdar was pushed and assaulted during the bypolls for three Assembly seats in West Bengal on Monday, which saw over 75% voter turn out.

The average voting percentage was 75.48%. The turnout was 77.17% in Kaliaganj, 67.62% in Kharagpur Sadar and 81.23% in Karimpur.

Mr. Majumdar, a familiar face on television news channels, was visiting one polling booth after the other in Karimpur, the constituency he is contesting from, notwithstanding black flags and protests by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters, till things got ugly outside the Ghiyaghat Islampur Primary.

Video footage

Video footage aired by local television channels showed that a group of people surrounded the BJP candidate, staged a demonstration, and then started slapping and punching him before pushing him into the nearby bushes. After he regained composure, the BJP leader blamed the TMC for the attack and alleged that Bengal’s ruling party was trying to “murder democracy”. Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh called it an “attempt to murder” the party candidate and said that the TMC is looking at imminent defeat.

The TMC leadership said that the BJP leader was trying to garner sympathy with a “planned act”. “Who kicked him, a common person or a BJP supporter? This has been a planned act to garner sympathy from the people,” TMC secretary general and State Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

In another incident, at Kaliaganj, BJP candidate Kamal Chandra Sarkar was seen in the voting box helping his wife cast her vote. The presiding officer of the polling booth was removed after the incident.

In Kharagpur Sadar’s booth number 140, the BJP agent complained that the Electronic Voting Machine was strategically placed beside a wall with a mirror. The mirror wall was later covered with a cloth by election officials.

Security deployed

In the three Assembly seats that went to polls today, over 7.34 lakh voters were eligible to vote in 801 polling stations to choose their representatives from among 18 candidates, including three women. There has been considerable deployment of Central armed security forces in the three seats.

The bypolls, the first after the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for different reasons, including the formal tie-up between the Left Front and Congress, who have come together after the 2016 Assembly polls. Also, these are the first elections following the Ayodhya verdict, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement on a countrywide National Register of Citizens.

The polls at Kharagpur Sadar and Karimganj were necessitated after MLAs from the respective seats contested and won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, MLA from Kharagpur Sadar, was elected from the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat, and Mahua Moitra, MLA from Karimpur, won the Krishnanagar seat in the Nadia district. The bypoll in Kaliaganj in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district is taking place after the death of Congress MLA Pramath Nath Roy in May 2019.