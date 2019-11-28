Bengal by-polls: TMC wins Kaliaganj Assembly seat

The ruling Trinamool Congress has won the Kaliaganj Assembly seat, while surging ahead of its rivals in Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur Assembly segments, in the recently held by-polls in West Bengal, EC officials said on Thursday.

The TMC has won Kaliaganj Assembly seat in West Bengal by 2,304 votes, an EC official said. The BJP came a close second.

Pradip Sarkar of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading over his nearest rival Prem Chandra Jha of the BJP by over 13,000 votes in the Kharagpur Sadar seat.

TMC’s Bimalendu Singha Roy was leading over his nearest rival Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by over 27,000 votes in the Karimpur Assembly seat.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where by-polls were held on November 25.