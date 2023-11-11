ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee resigns

November 11, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Kolkata

Mr. Mookherjee was appointed as the AG after Kishore Datta resigned from the post in September 2021.

PTI

West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee mailed his resignation to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, a Raj Bhavan official said.

"We received a mail from Mookherjee on Friday in which he tendered his resignation," the official said. Mr. Mookherjee is currently abroad, he added.

Mr. Mookherjee was appointed as the AG after Kishore Datta resigned from the post in September 2021.

He is the son of Satyabrata Mookherjee, who was a BJP minister in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

West Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US