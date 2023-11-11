HamberMenu
West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee resigns

Mr. Mookherjee was appointed as the AG after Kishore Datta resigned from the post in September 2021.

November 11, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee mailed his resignation to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, a Raj Bhavan official said.

"We received a mail from Mookherjee on Friday in which he tendered his resignation," the official said. Mr. Mookherjee is currently abroad, he added.

Mr. Mookherjee was appointed as the AG after Kishore Datta resigned from the post in September 2021.

He is the son of Satyabrata Mookherjee, who was a BJP minister in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

