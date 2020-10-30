West Bengal adds 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 3,989 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the State to 3,65,692. The State recorded 61 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities to 6,725. With more discharges than the number of infections, the active cases in the State declined to 37,094 and the discharge rate rose marginally to 88.02 %.

The figures released on Thursday do not indicate any big spike, as was feared, after the Durga Puja festival. Experts however said it was too early to gauge the impact. The State tested about 43,265 samples in the past 24 hours which is same as the number of samples tested before the pujas. The Union Ministry of Health has urged West Bengal and a few other States to ramp up COVID-19 testing. The percentage of positive cases, out of samples tested, however has increased to 8.18%. Of the 61 deaths, Kolkata accounted for 15 taking the fatalities in the city to 2,172. North 24 Parganas registered 14 deaths taking the toll in the district to 1,541. The deceased included Syed Ahmed, Block Development Officer of Madirbazar block, and Anindya Basu, inspector in-charge of Nodakhali police station. Both were posted in South 24 Parganas district which of late has recorded a spike in the number of infections and deaths.