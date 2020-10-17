West Bengal adds 3,865 new COVID-19 cases, deaths rise to 5,992

BJP president Dilip Ghosh tests positive

West Bengal on Saturday registered its highest single day spike of 3,865 COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the State to 3,17,053. With 61 deaths, the fatalities touched 5,992. The active cases in the State increased to 33,121 and the discharge rate in the state dropped marginally to 87.66%. Of the 61 reported deaths, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas accounted for 15 each. The number of deaths in Kolkata rose to 1,971 and in North 24 Parganas to 1,357.

North 24 Parganas district also recorded 792 infections in the past 24 hours taking the total cases in the district to 63,942. Kolkata recorded 784 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total to 69,031. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested climbed to 8.03%.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s BJP president Dilip Ghosh tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. Mr. Ghosh, who was active over the past few months holding meetings and meeting party leaders, has been admitted to a private health facility in Salt Lake. In another related development, the Centre will send a team to five States, including West Bengal, to help with COVID-19 management.