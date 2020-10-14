West Bengal adds 3,677 new COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

Shiv Sahay Singh

14 October 2020 23:28 IST

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 3,677 COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 3,05,697. With 64 deaths in the past 24 hours, fatalities in the State touched 5,808. The active cases increased to 31,505 while the discharge rate remained at 87.79%. As many as 42,549 samples were tested taking the total to about 38.18 lakh.

Kolkata recorded 12 deaths and North 24 Parganas 14 and Howrah district accounted for nine deaths. Kolkata also saw 794 new COVID-19 cases and North 24 Parganas 752.

