West Bengal adds 3,668 COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 3,668 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total infections to 4,41,885. The State also recorded 54 deaths taking the total fatalities to 7,820.

The discharge rate in the State increased to 92.28%. Of the 54 deaths, Kolkata recorded 11 taking the toll to 2,459. The North 24 Parganas recorded 19 deaths taking the toll in the district to 1,829. The active cases in the State has dropped to 26,296.

Kolkata recorded 874 new cases taking the total cases in the State to 96,378. In North 24 Parganas the number of infections in the past 24 hours was 805 taking the cases in the district to 90,998.

The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested increased to 8.27%. The State tested 44,519 cases in the past 24 hours. So far, West Bengal has tested 53.54 lakh samples.