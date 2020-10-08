West Bengal adds 3,526 new COVID-19 cases, tally rise to 2.84 lakh

Kolkata

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 3,526 COVID-19 cases taking the total in the State to 2,84,030. The State recorded 63 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities to 5,439.

The number active cases in the State increased to 28,854 and the recovery rate rose to 87.93%. Of the 63 deaths reported on Thursday, 11 were recorded in Kolkata taking the tally of fatalities in the city to 1,828. North 24 Parganas recorded 16 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll in the district to 1,222. Howrah recorded six deaths taking the toll in the district to 606.

In terms of daily infections Kolkata recorded 765 new cases taking the total case tally in the city to 62,131. North 24 Parganas recorded 717 infections taking the total in the district to 57,081.

Of the total deaths in the State, as many as 84..9 % (4,616 ) patients were suffering from co-morbidities. The remaining 15.1 % (823) patients had no co-morbidities. About 13.45 % deaths occurred in patients in the over 75 years age group.