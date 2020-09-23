West Bengal adds 3,189 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, toll crosses 4,500

Kolkata

Spike in the number of daily cases in Kolkata

West Bengal on Wednesday added 3,189 infections taking the total to 2,34,673. It recorded 61 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 4,544. The active cases crossed the 25,000-mark and stood at 25,101. The discharge rate was 87.37%.

Of the 61 deaths, Kolkata recorded the highest 12 taking the COVID-19 toll in the metropolis to 1,619. The North 24 Parganas, the second-most affected area in the State, recorded 11 taking the mortalities in the district to 1,011. Howrah recorded nine deaths taking the toll in the district to 518.

There was a spike in the number of daily infections in Kolkata, with 660 cases recorded and taking the total to 51,849. The North 24 Parganas recorded 632 infections taking the total to 46,866.

The situation in parts of north Bengal districts was grim because of heavy rainfall. Siliguri in Darjeeling district has been battling the outbreak of COVID-19. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has predicted widespread rainfall is very likely over the districts of North Bengal from September 23 to 25. Rainfall is predicted over all the five districts of north Bengal in districts Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar during the period. Parts of Darjeeling hills and Sikkim were cut off because of landslips on the National Highway connecting these places to the mainland.