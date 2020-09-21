West Bengal adds 3,165 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,165 new COVID-19 cases of infections and 62 deaths. While the case tally in the State rose to 2,28,302, the total number of fatalities increased to 4,421. The active cases increased to 24,898 and the discharge rate is 87.16%.
Of the 62 deaths on Monday, Kolkata recorded 19 taking the number of deaths in the city to 1,600. North 24 Parganas accounted for seven deaths taking the toll in the district to 988. With seven more deaths in Howrah the toll in the district increased to 504.
Kolkata recorded 528 new cases taking the total to 50,655. North 24 Parganas recorded 515 new cases taking the total case numbers to 45,707. Howrah recorded 210 new cases taking the number of cases to 16,658. The three districts account for 70 % deaths and 50 % cases.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled a scheduled trip to north Bengal. The north Bengal districts, which has seen a steady rise in cases, are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.
Meanwhile, the number of passengers taking Kolkata Metro is steadily increasing with 47,000 people availing the services on Monday. Around 20,000 people had used the Metro last week when it resumed services.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath