West Bengal adds 3,165 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,165 new COVID-19 cases of infections and 62 deaths. While the case tally in the State rose to 2,28,302, the total number of fatalities increased to 4,421. The active cases increased to 24,898 and the discharge rate is 87.16%.

Of the 62 deaths on Monday, Kolkata recorded 19 taking the number of deaths in the city to 1,600. North 24 Parganas accounted for seven deaths taking the toll in the district to 988. With seven more deaths in Howrah the toll in the district increased to 504.

Kolkata recorded 528 new cases taking the total to 50,655. North 24 Parganas recorded 515 new cases taking the total case numbers to 45,707. Howrah recorded 210 new cases taking the number of cases to 16,658. The three districts account for 70 % deaths and 50 % cases.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled a scheduled trip to north Bengal. The north Bengal districts, which has seen a steady rise in cases, are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers taking Kolkata Metro is steadily increasing with 47,000 people availing the services on Monday. Around 20,000 people had used the Metro last week when it resumed services.