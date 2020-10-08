Went to Hathras after getting COVID-19 negative report: AAP Delhi MLA

LUCKNOW

Accuses BJP of spreading false propaganda against him; police lodge FIR against him for visit despite testing positive

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar on Wednesday accused the BJP of spreading false propaganda against him after the Uttar Pradesh police lodged an FIR against him for visiting Hathras despite being COVID-19 positive.

Mr. Kumar, MLA from Kondli in Delhi, tested positive on September 29. On October 4, he declared on social media that he visited the family of the Hathras victim. A case was registered against him for violation of COVID-19 protocol, as per reports.

Mr. Kumar said he got to know about the FIR from media. He accused the BJP and its IT cell of spreading propaganda that he visited Hathras after testing positive. The MLA stressed that he himself was from the Dalit community and had gone to meet the family after getting a negative report.

He also accused the BJP of spreading false propaganda to protect the accused in the Hathras case. “This is condemnable and the Dalit community is hurt that the entire BJP is playing a game of protecting the accused”, he said in a video statement.