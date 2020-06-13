Well fire: protests on as OIL awaits equipment from Andhra

The crude oil and natural gas operations of Oil India Limited (OIL) in eastern Assam were affected by protests for the third successive day as the exploration major awaited equipment from Andhra Pradesh.

OIL has been under pressure from various social and students' organisations besides villagers after its natural gas-producing well at Baghjan had a blowout — uncontrolled escape of gas at force — on May 27. The pressure increased since June 9, when the well caught fire.

“A detailed control plan for the well has been submitted to the Petroleum Ministry by three experts from a Singapore-based firm along with our specialists and those from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC),” an OIL spokesperson said on Friday evening.

OIL has mobilised some equipment from ONGC's Assam Assets headquarters in eastern Assam's Sivasagar district.

The push for containing the well is, however, expected after a vehicle carrying some crucial equipment from ONGC’s Rajamundry establishment arrive by Saturday morning, officials said.

OIL has meanwhile sought the help of local authorities for uninterrupted operations at 66 crude well and 13 gas wells where production has been stopped by local organisations.

The protests since June 9 are a reaction to the alleged carelessness of OIL and the Gujarat-based firm it had outsourced the Baghjan well operation to.