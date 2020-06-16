Well fire: Army surveys for Bailey bridge

GUWAHATI

Personnel of the Army’s 3 Corps on Tuesday surveyed the Oil India Limited (OIL) well blowout site in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district for constructing a Bailey bridge across a natural pond nearby.

The bride is expected to ease the access of specialists to the well that burst into flames on June 9, almost two weeks after it had a blowout — uncontrolled escape of natural gas at tremendous force.

“Vehicles have been sent to the Army’s Misamari (Sonitpur district) unit for mobilising material and personnel,” an OIL spokesperson said.

He said the first load of disaster control equipment from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s Rajahmundry operations in Andhra Pradesh reached OIL’s headquarters in Duliajan early Tuesday.

The second load of equipment from Rajahmundry was in transit, he added.