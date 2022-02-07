Welfare societies set to get a boost

Land allotment at concessional rates for them in Rajasthan

Welfare societies in Rajasthan are set to get a boost with the State government approving a proposal for allotment of land at concessional prices for their activities.

The projects for promoting girls’ education and social upliftment will get an impetus with the governments support after a decision of the State Cabinet.

The State Cabinet decided at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Wednesday that various communities would get the land free-of-cost or at concessional rates for their welfare activities. An order for allotment of land made earlier at a concessional rate of 5% in Jodhpur to Jatia Society for a girls' hostel was maintained at the meeting.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the free allotment of 1,341.08 square yards of land to Jatt Patti Prajapat Samaj, Balotra, for construction of a community building at 50% of the prevailing reserve rate for land.

Along with this decision, the Cabinet approved a proposal to make 6.7 bigha land in Tonk district’s Sevarampura village free from the government’s acquisition. The bank guarantee amount of ₹21.50 crore deposited for setting up a medical college in Sriganganagar was also released from forfeiture.