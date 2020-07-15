Week-long total lockdown in border areas in Tripura

Agartala

15 July 2020 00:00 IST

District administrations concerned would demarcate the areas, says Chief Secretary

The Tripura government on Tuesday announced a week-long “total lockdown” in areas along the border with Bangladesh to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar, who is also Chairman of State Executive Committee on COVID-19, said the measure will be enforced for seven days from 7 a.m. on July 17.

“There is some spread in the border areas which has posed a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety Agartala,” the Chief Secretary said.

He said it was felt necessary to put in place some stringent measures.

He directed enforcement of the “total lockdown” within 1 km of the border in rural areas and 0.5 km in the municipal areas from the international border.

The order said the district administrations concerned would demarcate the areas of lockdown and put markers for easy identification.

Tripura shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh on three sides. All major towns including capital Agartala are situated along the border.

The State government has decided to prohibit political gatherings and restrict participation in government meetings and functions. The police have been directed to disallow all forms of protests and programmes of political parties.

The government had earlier extended the night curfew in the wake of a surge in the number of infections. The State so far recorded 2,098 cases.