Weather hits aerial search for missing Arunachal mountaineer

Tapi Mra and team members began scaling Khyarw Satam, the State’s highest peak, over a week ago

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
August 30, 2022 21:58 IST

GUWAHATI

Weather affected an aerial search for locating Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to scale Mt. Everest, after he went missing while scaling the State’s highest peak.

Mr. Mra and his assistant Niku Dao were reported missing three days ago from near Khyarw Satam, the 6,900-metre peak in East Kameng district. The duo had reached the base camp along with five porters on August 17.

“Two Army helicopters were supposed to conduct an aerial search today [Tuesday] but it did not materialise due to bad weather,” the district’s Deputy Commissioner, Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, said.

“Special rescue teams are ready to be air-dropped for evacuation in case we receive any clue on the actual location of the missing persons,” he said.

It takes about six-seven days to trek through dense forests to the base camp of Khyarw Satam, located at an altitude of about 5,000 metres.

A video on social media, purportedly showing Mr. Mra and at least two others, shows them in mountaineering gear on a snow-clad mountain. It is not clear whether it is the top of the peak. It is also not clear when the missing duo began ascending from the base camp.

The district administration came to know about the missing mountaineers after one of the porters returned to his village three days ago. Battling ill-health, he broke the news.

Mr. Polumatla said the other four porters were returning to district headquarters Seppa after closing down their camp. “It will take a long time for them to reach the town,” he added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu prayed for the safety of the missing duo.

