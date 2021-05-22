Weather fluctuations may trigger pest attack on sugarcane crops in U.P.

Pests stop crop growth .

22 May 2021 23:25 IST

State govt. asks officials to conduct on-site inspections

The fluctuations in weather conditions in the recent past have brought a cause of concern for the sugarcane crop in Uttar Pradesh.

The government on Saturday issued an advisory to its officials to make proper arrangements for prevention of insects and pests which attack the crop by conducting on-site inspections along with scientists of the Sugarcane Research Council.

“Due to excess moisture in the atmosphere and day-to-day fluctuations in the weather, various pests such as pyrilla, grass hopper, fall armyworm and black bug infest sugarcane crop,” said Commissioner, Cane and Sugar, Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy.

These pests attack the sugarcane crop during weather fluctuations, he said.

Mr. Bhoosreddy said the black bug is mostly found in the ratoon plant. The leaves of the affected plants turn yellow and brown spots appear, he said. “Its nymphs are found up to the middle of the leaflet of central leaf. Both adult and nymphs suck the juice of the leaves, which stops sugarcane growth and decrease yield and sugar content,” he said.

Mr. Bhoosreddy asked the department officials and sugar mill managements to destroy the affected plants and not to use them as cane seeds for sowing, if the presence of this pest is reflected in any particular area.