Wearing helmet is now optional in Gujarat cities

After slashing fines for traffic violations, the Gujarat government has now decided to make wearing helmets optional in urban areas of the State.

To be specific, helmets will be optional in municipal corporations and within municipality limits as per the decision taken by the State government.

“We received many complaints regarding mandatory helmets within the city areas. So we decided to make it option only within the city areas,” Transport Minister R.C. Faldu said after the cabinet meeting.

He added that one needs to wear helmet when you head outside the city limits while driving on national or state highways, or even village roads.

According to Mr. Faldu, usually in the city, people don’t cover long distances on two-wheelers.

Earlier, Gujarat government was the first to slash hefty fines stipulated in the new Motors Vehicle Act,2019.