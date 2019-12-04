Other States

Wearing helmet is now optional in Gujarat cities

Illustration: Sreejith R.Kumar

Illustration: Sreejith R.Kumar  

more-in

However, helmet is mandatory when travelling in highways or village roads.

After slashing fines for traffic violations, the Gujarat government has now decided to make wearing helmets optional in urban areas of the State.

To be specific, helmets will be optional in municipal corporations and within municipality limits as per the decision taken by the State government.

“We received many complaints regarding mandatory helmets within the city areas. So we decided to make it option only within the city areas,” Transport Minister R.C. Faldu said after the cabinet meeting.

He added that one needs to wear helmet when you head outside the city limits while driving on national or state highways, or even village roads.

According to Mr. Faldu, usually in the city, people don’t cover long distances on two-wheelers.

Earlier, Gujarat government was the first to slash hefty fines stipulated in the new Motors Vehicle Act,2019.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Gujarat
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 4:34:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/wearing-helmet-is-now-optional-in-gujarat-cities/article30162941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY