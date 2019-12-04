Wearing helmet is now optional in Gujarat cities

After slashing fines for traffic violations, the Gujarat government has now decided to make wearing helmets optional in urban areas of the State.
To be specific, helmets will be optional in municipal corporations and within municipality limits as per the decision taken by the State government.
“We received many complaints regarding mandatory helmets within the city areas. So we decided to make it option only within the city areas,” Transport Minister R.C. Faldu said after the cabinet meeting.
He added that one needs to wear helmet when you head outside the city limits while driving on national or state highways, or even village roads.
According to Mr. Faldu, usually in the city, people don’t cover long distances on two-wheelers.
Earlier, Gujarat government was the first to slash hefty fines stipulated in the new Motors Vehicle Act,2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.