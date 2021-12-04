Weakened cyclone Jawad drenches Odisha

Harvest-ready crops hit as storm moves north; coastal Bengal braces for heavy rain

The weakening of cyclonic storm Jawad into a deep depression brought little cheer to farmers in Odisha as vast stretches of coastal farmlands were flooded following incessant rain on Saturday, while coastal districts of West Bengal braced for heavy rain over the weekend.

The cyclonic storm is forecast to move nearly northwards and weaken into a deep depression but is still likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in coastal districts of coastal West Bengal, the officials of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata said on Saturday.

“It [cyclonic storm Jawad] is likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a deep depression during next six hours and then move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast and reach near Puri around December 5 [Sunday] noon. Subsequently, it is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast,” a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, said on Saturday.

The weather office predicted heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) at one or two places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram districts.

P. K. Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, said though the India Meteorological Department predicted a significant drop in wind speed associated with Jawad, there was no change in rain forecast for the region. “There have been reports of light to moderate rain in many parts of coastal Odisha. We have received information of damage to ready-to-harvest crops. We have directed district administrations to conduct damage assessment soon after the ongoing atmospheric system completely withdraws from the State,” he said.

Paradip town in Jagatsinghpur district recorded the highest 68.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m on Saturday, while Astaranga in Puri district received 47 mm and the coastal pockets of Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam recorded an average of 40 mm rain.

The unseasonal rain has affected crop fields in Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam districts. “We are worried about the rain which will cause havoc. The harvesting season is just round the corner. If the crops bend down under the impact of heavy rain, it will be very difficult to get them up again,” said Prashant Rout, a villager from Jagatsinghpur district.

As the cyclonic storm weakened during the day, Odisha did not have to carry out large scale evacuation. Total 1500 persons were evacuated to safer places and 300 pregnant women were shifted. Now, the administration was focusing on dealing with situation due to waterlogging in low-lying areas in the event of heavy rain.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough along and off West Bengal coast till December 5 evening and fishermen are advised not to venture along and off West Bengal coasts till December 5. Teams of coast guard have also been deployed in coastal areas of the State.

Meanwhile, teams of State police and National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the coastal areas of the State. The local administration has been making announcement for people to remain alert and not to venture out when during the rain. Tourists have been advised to vacate coastal areas such as Digha, Mandarmani and Bakkhali. People from low lying areas of the State have been moved to safer places.