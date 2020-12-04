Dilli Chalo | We will use social media to widen protests, say farmers

NEW DELHI

04 December 2020 23:00 IST

‘The eventual plan is to shut entry to and exit from Delhi’.

At the Singhu border on Friday, the protesting farmers said they will find ways to keep the momentum going if they have to remain at the borders as talks between them and the government were inconclusive.

At a meeting on Thursday, they said they would not accept anything other than a repeal of the three laws.

“Going forward, if we have to continue at the borders, we will not just sit and eat. We will use social media like Facebook and Twitter to mobilise, plan protests, and marches inside Delhi while we remain here. The eventual plan will be to shut entry to, and exit from, Delhi completely,” said Ranjeet Singh (34), a farmer from Bhatinda.

Gurdeep Singh from Chandigarh said: “If the demands are not met, there is going to be an unexpected reaction. Perhaps, a hunger strike.”

A 25-year-old farmer, Hardeep Singh Lidder from Chandigarh, said the government had not given anything in writing and they did not trust them. “We have already seen what corporatisation of crops can do. We cannot accept any amendments,” he said.

“We have decided we won’t back down and it’s only been eight days,” Shamsher Singh said.

‘Families supportive’

Bayant Singh (40) from Patiala said their families back home were very supportive and in fact, the villagers would feel betrayed if they go back without getting their demands fulfilled.

A group of farmers also said they will follow their leaders. “We have come with our leaders and for us, their word is final. If they tell us to leave, we will leave right away. And if they tell us to stay, we will stay for even two years,” said Iqbal Singh from Jalandhar. He said allegiance to jathhe bandi (groups) leaders is of utmost importance to them.

At the protest on Friday, Anmol Rana from Sonipat was seen carrying a mattress on his shoulder. “This is the weapon used by God Hanuman and Angad and it depicts that the government won’t be able to disperse us. Haryana Chief Minister had said only Sikhs from Haryana are participating but that’s not true. We are all with them and will intensify the protest if the demands are not met,” he said.