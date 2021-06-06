Maharashtra in talks to get Sputnik jab, says State Health Minister

On partial or complete unlocking, Rajesh Tope urges people to strictly adhere to norms.

With Maharashtra’s third phase of vaccination (for 18-44 age-group) proceeding slowly owing to a severe vaccine paucity, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said a large stock of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine would be available in the State from July onwards.

He urged the Centre to formulate a clear policy on vaccine imports.

“While the Centre has expressed a strong possibility of a third wave, the Maharashtra government has made all requisite preparations to deal with such a crisis,” the Health Minister said.

On the partial or complete unlocking that would start in several districts from Monday, Mr. Tope appealed to people to strictly adhere to norms and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

‘Despite the best efforts of the State to procure more vaccines from the Centre, the stock is not adequate. Therefore, we are focusing more on importing vaccines. The State government has already held discussions with Sputnik V vaccine distributors in this regard and a large stock of the vaccine will be available from July-August onwards,” Mr. Tope said.

Also Read Coronavirus | BMC receives three bids for 3 crores of Sputnik V

He urged that even those who had been vaccinated must be careful and wear masks.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who held a series of online meetings with representatives of industry and film producers, cautioned on the need to maintain decorum during the unlock process.

“We have to ensure that while unlocking, we should not create a situation by becoming complacent so that the government is compelled to again impose a lockdown,” Mr. Thackeray said.