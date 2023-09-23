ADVERTISEMENT

We will approach Supreme Court if no action is taken on petition to disqualify Neelam Gorhe, two MLCs: Anil Parab

September 23, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Mumbai

“If there is no action, then we will approach the Supreme Court the way we did in the case of the Lower House (Assembly),” Anil Parab said, referring to the party approaching the apex court to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Shinde-led Sena.

PTI

Anil Parab. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab has said his party will approach the Supreme Court if no action is taken on their disqualification plea against three MLCs who switched over to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mr. Parab said the party on July 21 moved a petition to disqualify members of legislative council (MLCs) Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the Upper House, and Manisha Kayande and Biplav Bajoria.

“There is no action on the petition. We have given reminders for the same,” he said on September 22. The petition was submitted to the office of the Legislative Council, which doesn’t have a chairman as of now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there is no action, then we will approach the Supreme Court the way we did in the case of the Lower House (Assembly),” he said, referring to the party approaching the apex court to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Shinde-led Sena.

He said the three MLCs would be disqualified in a manner similar to the “fate of the 39 MLAs (from the Shinde Sena)”. “We have made all preparations to approach the Supreme Court,” Mr. Parab said.

At present there is no chairman in the council. While Ms. Gorhe can hear the petitions of Mr. Kayande and Mr. Bajoria, the contention of the Sena (UBT) is that she cannot hear a petition against herself in the absence of a chairman. In July, Mr. Parab and other Sena MLCs had demanded Ms. Gorhe’s disqualification.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had then defended Ms. Gorhe, saying she had not changed any party as she was elected as the member of the house on a Shiv Sena ticket and the bow-and-arrow symbol and both were with the Shinde-led Sena.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US