We were victims of politics, says Bilkis Bano case convict day after being freed

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the violence that broke out in the aftermath of the Sabarmati Express train burning incident at Godhra in 2002

PTI Ahmedabad
August 16, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bilkis Bano, one of the survivors of the Gujarat riot victims. File | Photo Credit: AP

A day after he and ten others were released from jail in the case related to the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, convict Shailesh Bhatt claimed that they were "victims of politics."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatt, 63, who said he was a local functionary of the ruling BJP when he was arrested, and others including his brother and co-convict Mitesh left for their village Singor in Gujarat's Dahod district after walking out of the Godhra jail.

Sentenced to life imprisonment, they were released on Monday under the Gujarat Government's remission policy after completing more than 15 years in jail.

Also Read
‘Does PM Modi believe in his own words on women safety?’: Congress on release of Bilkis Bano case convicts

Their reception at the village on Tuesday was muted and there was no visible celebration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Singor is a small village. All the convicts belong to this village. We were all victims of politics," said Shailesh Bhatt, speaking to reporters.

He was a farmer and also an office-bearer of the district unit of the BJP while his brother worked as a clerk at Panchmahals Dairy when they were arrested, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"We were arrested in 2004 and remained in jail for more than 18 years. It feels good to be home with my family members. Everybody is happy that we are back. My son was eight or nine years old then, now he is an adult and works with Panchmahal Dairy. I am happy for him," Bhatt added.

His mother died when he was in jail in 2007.

The court had granted him interim bail to perform her last rites, he said.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the violence that broke out in the aftermath of the Sabarmati Express train burning incident at Godhra in 2002.

Seven members of her family were murdered.

Radheshyam Shah, another convict, had asserted after his release on Monday that they were all innocent.

"We were framed up because of our belief in certain ideology," he had claimed before the media.

One of them died during the trial while a couple of others lost their wives during their incarceration, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
politics
Bharatiya Janata Party
India
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app