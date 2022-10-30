We stayed silent in 1990s, were equally fearful of guns: Dr. Abdullah on Pandit migration 

Former J&K CM launches Pandit cardiologist Dr. U. Kaul’s memoir in Srinagar

J&K National Conference President and MP Farooq Abdullah speaks during the release of the book ‘When the Heart Speaks ’ in Srinagar, on October 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said Muslims were left muted to the sufferings of migrating Pandits in the 1990s because they were equally frightened by the guns.

“Prior to the 1990s, I remember attending a wedding of a Pandit in a Muslim house in the Valley. Both the communities would play, eat and celebrate together. Then a storm came, a human being turned against another human being. Pandits were driven out of their houses. They had to sell land cheaply. We (Muslims) were watching silently. We were fearful of the guns too. We had never seen guns before. We were the people who would not dare slaughter a chicken,” Dr. Abdullah, who was J&K Chief Minister in 1989 when militancy broke out, said in Srinagar.

He was speaking at the launch ceremony of the book When The Heart Speaks, a memoir by renowned Kashmiri Pandit cardiologist Dr. Upendra Kaul.

Dr. Abdullah said he wishes for Kashmir to see old Muslim-Pandit relations restored. “My Pandit colleague P.L. Handoo was not pained by migration in the 1990s but was more pained by the fact that he had to leave behind his books. I don’t know when but the time will come when the relations will be restored,” Dr. Abdullah said.

He described Dr. Kaul’s book as a living example of “his love and commitment towards his homeland”. “He has been able to subtly express his sadness about the place. He has been able to contribute so much to Kashmir because of his love for Kashmir,” he added.

Well-known academician Prof. Amitabh Mattoo, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences director Parvaiz Ahmad Koul and Kashmir University professor Syeda Afshana also spoke during the book launch, which comes at a time when Pandits are again being targeted by gunmen post August 5, 2019.

“My mother always wanted to have a home in Kashmir. We have managed to build one with the help of my Muslim friends. The Prasad Joo heart centre set up in south Kashmir’s Pulwama has been welcomed by all. People hug me there and tell me heartwarming stories from the past,” author Dr. Kaul, who hails from Pulwama’s Haal, said.

Dr. Kaul disclosed that many chapters about his life, related to his relationship with separatists who were his patients, were dropped by the publishers. “I have treated most of the separatist leaders from Kashmir. I still receive calls from jails on the line of treatment. However, those chapters could not be published in this book,” Dr. Kaul said.

Meanwhile, Prof. Mattoo said the Kashmiri society has been the thread running through Dr. Kaul’s book. “The picture of abandoned houses of Haal has captured the sense of fading culture of Kashmir. When the heart speaks, it is a reminder of the old times,” he said, while asking Kashmiri leadership to step in and play a role to mend the relationship.