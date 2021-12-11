‘We must give him a smiling send-off’

Family shows courage as Brig. Lidder’s mortal remains are consigned to flames

Brigadier L.S. Lidder, who died along with 12 others in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, was cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium here on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal earlier in the morning laid wreaths on Brig. Lidder’s mortal remains, which were kept at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment.

Many senior defence personnel also paid their last respects.

Geetika Lidder, wife of Brigadier Lidder, told reporters after the cremation that she is feeling more pain than any pride. “Life is too long to spend but if this is the wish of God, we will live with it. This is not the way we wanted him back,” she said.

She added he was a very good father and their daughter will really miss him. “It is a big loss,” she said.

She said he was larger than life and one can judge that by the number of people who came to the cremation ground. He was really friendly and used to spread love, she added.

“Probably, that is why people are mourning my loss. But we must give him a good farewell and a smiling send-off. I am a soldier’s wife,” she said.

Their daughter Aashna Lidder said she is 17 and would keep all the good memories of the 17 years she spent with her father. “I am happy he did not have to suffer. It is a national loss. My father was a hero,” she said.

She said her father was a happy-go-lucky person and was her best friend. “He used to infuse passion not just in me but in every person. He was a great motivator. I feel scared as I was really pampered by my father.”